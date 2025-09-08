Naira Marley attacked on stage

Nigeria’s Hip Hop artist, Azeez Fashola, popularly known as Naira Marley, has been attacked in Cotonou, Benin Republic.

Naira Marley, the President of the Marlians, personally made the attack known in a post on his Instagram handle, thanking God for saving him.

He said: “The moment I got attacked on stage 😂😂😂😂 see baba oninu re😂😂😂.”

