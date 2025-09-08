Close Menu
Trending
Banner
Entertainment

Naira Marley attacked on stage

Yemisi RajiBy No Comments

Nigeria’s Hip Hop artist, Azeez Fashola, popularly known as Naira Marley, has been attacked in Cotonou, Benin Republic.

Naira Marley, the President of the Marlians, personally made the attack known in a post on his Instagram handle, thanking God for saving him.

He said: “The moment I got attacked on stage 😂😂😂😂 see baba oninu re😂😂😂.”

Follow The Eagle Online Channel on WhatsApp

[wpadcenter_ad id='745970' align='none']
Share.

Related Posts