Nigeria’s Hip Hop artist, Azeez Fashola, popularly known as Naira Marley, has been attacked in Cotonou, Benin Republic.
Naira Marley, the President of the Marlians, personally made the attack known in a post on his Instagram handle, thanking God for saving him.
- Naira Marley attacked on stage
He said: “The moment I got attacked on stage 😂😂😂😂 see baba oninu re😂😂😂.”
