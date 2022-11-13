Naira instability causes delay in completion of N30bn NASS renovation work – Contractor

The completion of N30 billion National Assembly renovation is under threat due fluctuations in the value of naira to US dollar.

The threat to the completion of the multi-billion naira renovation work in the National Assembly was unraveled when the Senate Committee on Federal Capital Territory (FCT) led by Senator Smart Adeyemi on oversight work to the Complex Saturday.

The Renovation of the complex is being carried out by the Visible Concept.

FCDA had in March this year due to serious dilapidation of National Assembly Complex, awarded contracts for rehabilitation of critical segments like Hallowed Chambers of the Senate and the House of Representatives , the Dome in the White House as well as construction of office of National Assembly Service Commission ( NASC) and Library at the cost of N30bilion .

Contractors handling the projects which were to be delivered in phases between January and August 2023 , were given N9billion mobilisation fee as disclosed by the FCT Minister, Mallam Muhammad Musa Bello in June this year during the first on the spot assessment visit made on it by the Senate Committee on FCT .

This was made known Saturday during an oversight function.

Senator Smart expressed concern over slow pace of work of the renovation of the complex saying that it is not certain that the renovation of the chamber will be completed by January 2023 as projected by the contractor.

He told the contractor that, except for a miracle, the January 2023 deadline for delivery of transformed Hallowed Chambers , was no longer feasible .

“This project must not be abandoned in anyway . The Hallowed Chambers are expected to be completed and delivered by the end of January 2023 .

“But the level of work seen here today is not pointing at that which to us, is a threat to our legislative duties and functions .

“Non – completion of this project at designated times , is even a threat to democracy itself because we don’t want the incoming government to inherit it as an abandoned one.

“So, this committee wants to know challenges confronting the contractors as regards expeditious execution of the projects “, he asked.

In his response, the Site Engineer , Tajudeen Olanipekun said fluctuations in the value of Naira to US dollar have been problematic for them in importation of required materials and equipments coupled with the need for more mobilization funds from FCDA.

However in his response, Senator Adeyemu told the Executive Secretary of FCDA to get in touch with the Minister for more funds for the contractors .

“The Executive Secretary of FCDA and Chief of Staff to the Minister, you have heard the contractor. Please give them more money for this project because we don’t want to hand over the problem to the incoming government .

“Even if it is bond to be taken from a bank , let it be done for timely completion of the project please .

“For us in the National Assembly, we want well transformed Hallowed Chambers to be handed over by April 2023 “, he said .





