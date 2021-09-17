Naira falls at parallel market against Dollar, Pound, Euro

The Naira on Thursday dipped further at the parallel market in Lagos against the dollar.

The Central Bank of Nigeria had a few months ago stopped the sale of FOREX to Bureau De Change operators.

It cited regulatory infractions by some of the members of the currency traders.

However, the impact of the ban is far from strengthening the naira against the dollar.

It lost N6 from N562 traded on Wednesday to exchange at N568 to the dollar, while the Pound Sterling and the Euro closed at N774 and N660 respectively.

Trading at the official Investors and Exporters window saw the Naira closing at N410 to the dollar as at Wednesday, while the Pound Sterling and the Euro closed at N567.67 and N485.53 respectively.

Data from the Central Bank of Nigeria also showed the Naira exchanged at 0.739 Kobo to the CFA.

NAN reports that while the CBN is working hard to reduce inflation, experts believe a lot needs to be done in the management of the exchange rate.