Naira exchanges N461.25 to dollar at Investors, Exporters window

The Naira exchanged at N461.25 to the dollar at the Investors and Exporters window.

The figure represented a slight increase by 0.16 per cent compared with the N462 it exchanged on Thursday.

The open indicative rate closed at N461.50 to the dollar Friday.

An exchange rate of N462.09 to the dollar was the highest rate recorded within the day’s trading before it settled at N461.25.

The Naira sold for as low as N446 to the dollar within the day’s trading.

A total of N81.78 million was traded at the official Investors and Exporters window on Friday.