Naira depreciates slightly, exchanges at 446 per dollar

The naira on Wednesday depreciated against the dollar at the Investors and Exporters window, exchanging at N446.

The figure represents an appreciation of 0.11 per cent compared with N445.50 to dollar it exchanged on Tuesday.

The open indicative rate closed at N444.17 to the dollar on Wednesday.

An exchange rate of N447 to the dollar was the highest rate recorded within the day’s trading before it settled at N446.

The naira sold for as low as 439.03 to the dollar within the day’s trading.

A total of 145.89 million dollars was traded in foreign exchange at the official Investors and Exporters window on Wednesday.





