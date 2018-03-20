Naira closes at N360.30 to dollar at investor’s window

The Naira on Tuesday exchanged at N360.30 to the dollar at the investors’ window, the News Agency of Nigeria reports.

At the parallel market, the naira traded at N360.20 to the dollar, while the Pound Sterling and the Euro closed at N502 and N404, respectively.

At the Bureau De Change window, the naira exchanged at N362 to the dollar, Central Bank of Nigeria approved rate, while Pound Sterling and the Euro closed at N502 and N404 to the dollar.

At the official interbank window, the Nigerian currency traded at N305.7, N426.92, N376.81 to the dollar, Pound Sterling and the Euro, respectively.

Traders at the market expressed satisfaction at the stability of the naira.

NAN reports that the naira had remained stable since the third quarter of 2017, due largely to the aggressive interventions of the CBN at the foreign exchange market.

The introduction of the investor’s window in April 2017, had also contributed to a greater stability in the exchange rate with a trade volume of over six billion dollars.