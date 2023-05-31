Naira appreciates marginally against Dollar

The Naira appreciated against the dollar on Tuesday, exchanging for N464.50 at the Investors’ and Exporters’ window compared with the N464.51 to the dollar at the close of business on May 26.

The open indicative rate closed at N464.10 to the dollar on Tuesday.

An exchange rate of N467 to the dollar was the highest rate recorded within Tuesday’s trading before it settled at N464.50.

The naira sold for as low as 460 to the dollar within the days trading.

A total of $120.36 million was traded at the official Investors and Exporters window on Tuesday.