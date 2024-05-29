Naira abuse: Man arrested by EFCC for spraying N200 notes

Officials of the Gombe Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission have arrested one Zachariyya Muhammad in the state for abusing the Nigerian currency.

This was disclosed in a statement posted by EFCC on X.com on Wednesday.

According to the statement, following his arrest, Muhammad was presented with a video showing him dancing and spraying N200 notes.

He reportedly admitted to being the person in the video.

The statement partly read, “Muhammad was arrested on Saturday, May 25, 2024, based on intelligence linking him with the alleged spraying of Naira notes at G-Connect in Tunfure, Gombe State.

Also Read:

“Upon his arrest, he was shown a video where he was dancing and spraying Naira notes in N200 denomination. He admitted to being the one in the video.”

The EFCC added that Muhammad will be charged in court once their investigation is complete.