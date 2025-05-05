Naira abuse: Content creator daring EFCC arrested in Kaduna

The Kaduna Zonal Directorate of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) says it has arrested a social media content creator, Muhammed Kabir Sa’ad, for allegedly abusing the Naira.

Sa’ad reportedly posted a video on his TikTok and Instagram accounts (@youngcee0066), in which he was seen throwing Naira notes on the ground, stepping on them, and daring EFCC officials in Hausa to arrest him if they could.

He was subsequently tracked and arrested in the Tudun Wada area of Kaduna State through surveillance operations and taken to the EFCC’s Kaduna office for interrogation.

The Commission stated that Sa’ad will be charged to court upon the conclusion of investigations.

