Naija Super 8: Organisers partner Custodian Life Assurance as sponsors

Flykite Productions, organisers of Naija Super 8, have announced leading insurance firm, Custodian Life Assurance Limited, as one of the sponsors of the football tournament.

The announcement, made in a statement issued by the organisers on Thursday, followed the signing of a sponsorship agreement with Custodian Life Assurance Ltd.

According to the terms of the agreement, the insurance firm will provide robust insurance cover for 598 participants across the two phases of the tournament. Beneficiaries include players and officials of the participating football clubs, match officials, football authority figures and the organisers.

The agreement will see the insurance firm provide public liability to the tune of N10 million, life insurance cover of N5 million per participant, medical expenses of N1 million per participant, personal accident insurance of N5 million per participant and funeral expenses of N5 million per participant.

Speaking on the sponsorship, Larry Ademeso, MD, Custodian Life Assurance Ltd, said the firm is delighted to be involved in Naija Super 8 tournament, which is conceived to assist the revival of domestic club football. He added that the insurance sponsorship of the tournament, which Custodian Life Assurance, a subsidiary of Custodian Investment Plc is providing, will assist in increasing education and awareness of life insurance.

“It is important to know that there is a risk component in every activity and football, which entails travel and physical exertion, carries such risk. We elected to be the insurance sponsors of Naija Super 8 because of our conviction that we can drive better public understanding of the benefits of life insurance through the tournament, which is a much-needed intervention in Nigerian football,” he said.

Jenkins Alumona, CEO, Flykite Productions, expressed delight at the sponsorship offer by Custodian Life Assurance Limited, describing it as a big boost to Naija Super 8 and Nigerian football.

“We consider the insurance sponsorship agreement with Custodian Life Assurance as a massive boost to Naija Super 8. Custodian Life Assurance has a sterling profile and record of involvement in sports. So, they are on familiar ground, and we are delighted with the details of the offer, which we believe gives assurance to every participant at Naija Super 8.

Naija Super 8 is a two-stage football tournament, with the play-offs held from 22-25 June at Eket Township Stadium, Akwa Ibom State. The finals will be held at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Lagos, from 7-16 July. The 12-team play-offs will determine the six teams that will be joined by two wildcard teams to be decided by the organisers. Participating teams will earn cash rewards of over N120 million. Naija Super 8, organised in partnership with MultiChoice Nigeria, is sponsored by DStv, MTN, Hero Lager, Pepsi, GOtv, SuperSport, Custodian Life Assurance, and Moniepoint. All the games of the play-offs and the tournament proper will be broadcast live on SuperSport.