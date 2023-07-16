Naija Super 8: Five talking points ahead of exciting Remo Stars vs Sporting Lagos final

828 828

After 14 games and eight days of exciting football at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, the final of the Naija Super 8 tournament between South-West rivals, Remo Stars and Sporting Lagos is set to take place on Sunday at 5pm.

Here are five interesting talking points ahead of the highly anticipated final of the biggest off-season tournament in the country.

Mouth-watering prizes

Having earned N3 million for each of their previous four matches in the tournament, the two clubs are assured of more millions in their coffers. The winner of the tournament will be rewarded with a grand prize of N25 million and trophy, while the runner-up will receive N9 million.

South-West derby rematch

Remo Stars and Sporting Lagos had earlier faced each other in the group stage round, a tie which Sporting Lagos won 2-1. The finalists had begun to build a healthy rivalry on social media when Sporting Lagos gained promotion to the NPFL and both teams bragged about emerging zonal champions whenever they meet.

The cup final on Sunday presents a perfect opportunity for either Remo Stars or Sporting Lagos to establish derby superiority ahead of their first ever league meeting.

Music interlude

Two notable Afrobeats artistes, Portable and Pheelz Mr Producer, are billed to perform at the final. Portable notably performed at the opening match between Remo Stars and Enyimba International, he stole the show when he climbed the barricade to roll with the fans at the stand while shouting his popular slang “Wahala Wahala Wahala”. Fans cannot wait to see another episode of the controversial artiste, on Sunday.

Fan of the tournament

Flykite Productions, organisers of the Naija Super 8 have reiterated that the tournament is all about the fans, which was why the teams that participated at the tournament, were voted by the fans. All the games at the tournament have witnessed record turnout of fans, an unusual trend in local football matches in Nigeria.

To crown it all, 8 fans will be announced as the Naija Super 8 Fans of the tournament on Sunday. The winners are set to win trophies, autographed match balls and Naija Super t-shirts. To stand a chance at winning, post a photo or video of yourself at the stadium using the hashtag #NaijaSuper8Fans.

Also Read:

Live broadcast

While tickets for the match will sell at N200 for regular and N2000 for VIP at the ticketing booth of the stadium, Fans outside Lagos can get to follow the highly anticipated final on SuperSport. on SuperSport Football (DStv ch 205 & GOtv ch 61), SuperSport Variety 4 (DStv ch 209). This is the biggest game of the off-season and you cannot afford to miss it.

The Naija Super 8 is organised by Flykite Productions in partnership with MultiChoice Nigeria and sponsors, MTN, Hero Lager, DStv, GOtv, SuperSport, Moniepoint, Pepsi and Custodian Assurance.