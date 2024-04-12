NAICOM commiserates with CEO over wife’s death

The National Insurance Commission has commiserated with the Commissioner for Insurance, Sunday Thomas, over the death of his wife, Oyinade Thomas.

A statement issued by NAICOM in Abuja on Friday described the deceased as a pillar to the insurance industry.

She was described as a woman who stood by the husband to ensure the development and growth of the sector.

The Commission said Mrs. Thomas demonstrated dedication and commitment to the insurance industry and would be missed by the sector.

The Commission said Mrs. Thomas died on April 12, 2024 during a brief illness.

It said: “Thomas was a pillar of strength, support, and a source of inspiration to her family, friends, and colleagues.

“The Commission extends its deepest condolences to the CEO and his entire family during this difficult time.

“In this period of mourning, our hearts and prayers go out to them, offering comfort and support on behalf of the entire insurance community.”

The Commission also expressed gratitude to the insurance industry stakeholders for their outpouring of sympathy and prayers.

According to NAICOM: “We appreciate your understanding and support in this time of mourning.”

Thomas was an entrepreneur and blessed with children.