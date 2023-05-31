NAHCON warns pilgrims against patronising unapproved food vendors

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria has warned pilgrims against patronising unapproved food vendors.

Nigerian pilgrims are currently undergoing the Islamic religious rites for the 2023 Hajj in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The commission’s Coordinator in Madina, Alhaji Ibrahim Mahmud, gave the warning in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Wednesday in Madinah.

Mahmud said the commission had engaged the services of approved caterers for pilgrims feeding to protect them against contaminated food.

He explained that NAHCON had negotiated with the Saudi-based caterers in partnership with the Nigerian indigenous caterers to prepare local cuisines for the pilgrims.

He revealed that the commission has so far inspected the kitchens where caterers would be preparing food for the pilgrims to ensure that they get value for their money.

Mahmud saidL “Since the arrival of the NAHCON’s Advance Team on May 26, we undertook some activities, which included visit to all the relevant offices here in Madina.

“We visited the airport, the logistics company, Adilah, offices of accommodations providers, kitchens of the caterers that will provides foods for the Nigerian pilgrims.

“The purpose of embarking on the visits was to inform them that the Nigerian delegation are on ground and ready to commence the exercise with a view to ensure smooth hajj operation.”

The Coordinator said he held a coordination meeting with heads of various committees to strategise on how to conduct hajj operation effectively.

He added: Since May 26, we started receiving pilgrims from Nasarawa State, who were warmly welcomed by the Nigerian Ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Yahaya Lawal.

“He was accompanied by the Consul General, Bello Kazaure, and other mission staff from both the Nigerian Embassy and Consulate in Riyadh.

“Thereafter, the pilgrims were taken to their respective accommodations by the committee in charge of accommodations.

“So also the feeding committee ensures that food is provided for them.

“So far from May 26 to date, we have received no fewer than 10,484 Nigerian pilgrims in Saudi Arabia and the transportation of pilgrims is ongoing.

“All the pilgrims were well accommodated and they are going about their religious activities.”

