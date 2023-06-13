NAHCON to probe alleged non-feeding of pilgrims for three days

Against the backdrop of an allegation that some Nigerian pilgrims were not fed for three days in Madinah, Saudi Arabia, the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria on Monday declared that it would investigate the matter and ensure necessary actions taken if found to be true.

Some female pilgrims from Adamawa State had complained about this to some members of the National Media Team.

They laid their complaint at the Prophet Muhammad’s mosque during salat on Monday.

They said they had not been fed for three days by their state officials.

Speaking with the members of the National Media Team in his Madinah office on Monday, the NAHCON Madinah Coordinator, Alhaji Ibrahim Idris Mahmoud, said: “If it’s true that some pilgrims have not been fed for three days, we will investigate that and we will take a drastic action.

“I want to assure you that the caterer will not be paid.

“Though we will not like that to happen because where the people stay we hardly get food.

“So, we don’t want our people to be subjected to all that.

“In shaa Allah, we will investigate that and we will take drastic action on it.

“There were complaints here and there about inadequate food or delayed food.

“Yes, we have had such complaints.

“We have taken action.

“We invited the caterers for a meeting here.

“Even the Chairman of the Commission joined us through zoom and we addressed the issue.

“But the issue of a state not being fed for three days, we will investigate that.



“However, l think the pilgrims should report to us.

“But since you have mentioned it, we will investigate.

“The way we do our things is that when a service provider provides food, the Commission will sign, we will collect the food and we will sign, we will give it to the state officials.

“We have three forms.

“The Commission will sign and the state will also sign for the purpose of reconciliation.”

It would be recalled that NAHCON had sanctioned some service providers in the past for poor services.