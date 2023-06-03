NAHCON to Nigerian Pilgrims: Report any medical symptom immediately

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria on Friday urged all Nigerian pilgrims to report immediately if anyone of them noticed any medical symptom before and during this year’s hajj rituals.



This is coming just as Council of Ulama (muslim scholars) advised against walking under Saudi Arabia scorching sun.

In a long distance air travel advisory, titled: “Let’s All Do Our Part,” posted on the Commission’s Facebook page, NAHCON observed: “With the long hours of flights from Nigeria to Saudi Arabia due to Sudan conflict, the travel time has significantly increased, leading to potential health hazards.”

Consequently, the Commission advised all pilgrims over the age of 50 to report immediately if they notice any sympto.

NAHCON advised: “Elders and pilgrims who require special care during the journey like dietary needs inform healthcare officials.

“Pilgrims need to inform medical officials their past medical history e.g. stroke, diabetes etc.”

While reiterating its commitment to the well being of all intending pilgrims during hajj operations, NAHCON urged all pilgrims to walk around the aisle after sitting for two hours.

In addition, the Commission advised the pilgrims “to wear comfortable and loose-fitting clothes and wear comfortable shoes”.

To stay hydrated always, pilgrims are enjoined to drink a lot of water.

Meanwhile, the Ulama Committee of the NAHCON has warned intending pilgrims against walking in the Saudi Arabia scorching sun.

The highly respected muslim scholars gave the warning in Abuja during a meeting with NAHCON officials led by its Chairman, Alhaji Zikrullah Kunle Hassan.

According to Muslim News, the Chief Imam of Prince and Princess Estate, Abuja, Imam Tajudeen Oyebanji, said findings via modern technology showed that Saudi Arabia would experience high temperatures during this year’s hajj.

Therefore, pilgrims should be careful and avoid walking in the sun, Imam Oyebanji advised.

—