NAHCON to 2025 pilgrims: Respect Saudi laws, obey your officials

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has urged Nigerian pilgrims for the 2025 Hajj to strictly adhere to the rules and regulations guiding the pilgrimage during their stay in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

NAHCON’s Executive Chairman, Prof. Abdullahi Usman, made the appeal on Thursday during the flag-off of the first batch of pilgrims at the Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport in Owerri, Imo.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the inaugural flight was launched by Vice President Kashim Shettima, who supervises the Hajj commission, with support from Gov. Hope Uzodinma of Imo.

Usman revealed that the inaugural flight would convey 315 pilgrims from Abia, Bayelsa, and Imo to Saudi Arabia.

He urged the pilgrims to purify their intentions, maintain discipline, and represent Nigeria positively throughout the spiritual exercise.

“You are about to undertake one of the most important journeys of your lives as Duyufur-Rahman (Guests of Allah).

“Represent Nigeria well. Obey your officials. Follow the rules of the Kingdom and those of your country,” he said.

He also advised the pilgrims to prioritise their health, particularly by staying hydrated due to the expected high temperatures in Saudi Arabia.

“Keep yourselves away from harm, whether natural or man-made, by obeying guidelines. Drink plenty of water and juice to remain healthy,” he added.

Usman disclosed that a total of 64,188 Nigerian pilgrims had registered for the 2025 Hajj as of May 9, comprising those sponsored by states and private tour operators.

He noted that while some tour operators were still uploading visa details, NAHCON had already made adequate arrangements for the smooth reception of pilgrims at the Madinah and Jeddah airports.

“Our target is to complete the entire transportation operation within two weeks, God willing,” he said.

Reflecting on his eight months in office, Usman said the commission had worked tirelessly to make Hajj more affordable and convenient for Nigerians.

“By the mercy of Allah, and with the support of government and stakeholders, we succeeded in stabilising the cost of Hajj in spite of global inflation and currency fluctuations.”

He highlighted a significant achievement, the acquisition of Tent A Plus in Mina for VIP pilgrims, for the first time in the country’s Hajj history, describing it as a milestone in improving pilgrims’ welfare and dignity.

Usman expressed gratitude to President Bola Tinubu and Shettima for their unwavering support and timely intervention on critical matters, including the introduction of a Basic Travel Allowance credit card system for pilgrims.

“Their leadership inspires us to serve our pilgrims with excellence and dedication,” he said. (NAN)

