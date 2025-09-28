NAHCON tackles CSO over 2026 Hajj fare

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria has given reasons why the 2026 Hajj fare cannot be N6.8 million, as canvassed by a Civil Society Organisation.

This was contained in a rejoinder signed by the NAHCON’s Director of Information and Publication Division, Fatima Sanda Usara, on Sunday.

The rejoinder, which was titled: “Re-Analysis: 2026 Hajj Fare Should be N6.8,” was a response to a publication by a CSO, Independent Hajj Reporters, on Saturday, giving reasons and canvassing for a slash in the upcoming Hajj fare.

The IHR publication appeared in the media after NAHCON Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Prof. Abdullahi Saleh Usman, announced over N8 million zonal Hajj fares for the intending Nigerian pilgrims.

Usara’s full rebuttal to IHR’s publication said: “Your analysis with the subject matter above was well received and understood by Mr Mohammed. The concerns you raised are legitimate.

“However, let me humbly remind Mr Mohammed of what happened in 2024.

“The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) announced a Hajj fare of N4.9 million.

“Due to Naira-Dollar volatility, the cost astronomically rose to N8,225,464.74 at the cost of N1,474.00 to a Dollar.

“That situation led to a deep crisis that brought the Federal Government’s intervention.

“If NAHCON risks a replay of that situation, it will have to find a way of wiggling its way out of the quagmire it would create.

“With this experience in mind Malam Ibrahim, and knowing fully well that the exchange rate is still volatile, NAHCON would be repeating the same mistake if it uses the current rate to announce the Hajj fare.

“And you will agree with me that it must take a stand whether sweet or bitter on the Hajj fare.

“And with the benefit of hindsight, the Commission must not throw caution to the winds because it prefers a cheaper Hajj rate.

“Hence, the definite Hajj fare in Nigeria is always determined by the cost of Dollar at the time of closure of remittance.

“This is a subliminal fact that you and I know.

“Do we have time to wait for that? However as earlier stated, NAHCON must take a stand for preparations to move.

“The situation would have been different if there was a concessionary rate as obtained at the time of our boss Rtd Director Uba Mana, which made it easy for NAHCON to accurately and decisively calculate the cost of Hajj.

“In addition, during that time, Saudi Arabia itself had a flexible Hajj timeline which would have allowed the Commission to delay the final fare announcement until the exchange rate was actually determined.

Also Read

“But you and I know that doing so today is nearly impossible, the phenomenal changes have forced NAHCON to draw the cost of Hajj based on a cautionary rate, again whether sweet or bitter, the Commission must take a stand.

“As for the breakdown and other issues, certainly this will be disclosed in due course.

“What we can do for now is forge ahead with preparations knowing that NAHCON is working under difficult circumstances because it has a deadline to beat and Saudi Arabia will not wait for our peculiar situation to be fixed.

“Other issues will be treated and made clearer in due course, this the Commission can assure.

“In the meantime, NAHCON appreciates the patience and understanding being shown to it by the concerned Muslim community.”