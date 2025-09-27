NAHCON steps up 2026 Hajj preparation, by Mariam Zubair Abubakar

With preparations for the 2026 Hajj already underway, the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has begun an intensive staff training programme to strengthen its operations and raise service standards for Nigerian pilgrims. The training initiative focuses on equipping personnel with expertise to manage the rigorous process of pre-qualifying service providers both onshore and offshore, from accommodation, catering to Masha’ir services, airlines among others.

The initiative, part of NAHCON’s effective Hajj management drive, is designed to equip personnel with the knowledge and practical skills needed to manage the complex process of selecting and contracting service providers in Saudi Arabia.

Opening the session, Alhaji Alidu Shuti, Director of Administration and Human Resources, urged staff to master every facet of the Hajj process.

He stressed that the training is not just a formality but a tool to ensure staff are competent in assessing service providers, whether in accommodation, catering, or muassasah services. “At the end of this lecture, all of us should be able to understand what is required for the qualification of service providers in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” he said.

Representing the Registrar of the Hajj Institute of Nigeria, Dr. Ibrahim Jalingo, challenged participants to become proficient in the contracting process. He emphasised that this competence would enable them to serve as credible ambassadors for the Commission. He also described the program as transformative, noting that proper training has the potential to reshape staff attitudes and approaches to their work.

The facilitator, Director of Planning, Alhaji Ibrahim Mahmud, commended the dedication of the staff and urged them to broaden their understanding beyond their current departments. He highlighted the importance of teamwork, continuous skill development, and confidence building. “After this training, every staff member should be able to identify, select, and contract Hajj service providers with full confidence in the process,” Mahmud stated.

The training also featured insights from other panelists, including Hajiya Bilkisu Awah, Hafsat Gamawa, Engineer Habib Bello, and Ishaq Ja’e. Together, they reinforced the program’s core message: that effective Hajj management begins with well-prepared staff.

By investing in staff development and insisting on competence at every level, NAHCON is signaling its commitment to ensuring that Nigerian pilgrims receive efficient and reliable services during the upcoming 2026 Hajj.

. Mariam Zubair Abubakar writes from the Public Affairs Unit of NAHCON.