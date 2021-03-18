The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has sought for the Saudi Arabia Embassy’s collaboration to reduce pilgrims absconding during Hajj.

The Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of NAHCON, Alhaji Zikrullah Hassan, made the appeal at a Special Dinner in honour of the new Saudi Arabian Ambassador to Nigeria, Faisal Bin Ibrahim Al-Ghamidy, organised by the commission on Wednesday night in Abuja.

Hassan, who commended the embassy for its continued cooperation with the NAHCON with regards to Hajj and Umrah preparations, congratulated the Ambassador for his well-deserved appointment by the Saudi Authority.

“You are welcome to Nigeria, being a home of hospitality and peace. I pray that you are going to enjoy your stay in Nigeria,” he said.

The NAHCON boss expressed hope that Nigerian pilgrims would be considered among those to perform 2021 Hajj as vaccination against COVID-19 pandemic commences in Nigeria.

Hassan disclosed that the commission in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Health had fully prepared to ensure that 2021 intending pilgrims were dully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Similarly, the NAHCON Chairman stated that the commission had devised means of enlightening the intending pilgrims on dos and don’ts against the COVID-19 virus.

Hassan, who said that Nigerian Muslims are eager to perform this year’s hajj, applauded the Nigerian Government and Saudi Authorities for their serious commitment in managing COVID-19 situation in both countries.

He used the occasion to commend the King Salman of Saudi Arabia, the Custodian of the two Holy Mosques, for the appointment of a hajj veteran, Dr. Essam bin Sa’ad, as the new acting Minister of Hajj and Umrah to replace Dr. Muhammad Saleh Benten.

Responding, Al-Ghamidy assured that he would consolidate on the existing mutual relationship between Nigeria and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The ambassador, who pledged to work closely with the commission to ensure the success of hajj and Umrah exercise, thanked the leadership of NAHCON for organising a befitting dinner to honour him.