NAHCON reaffirms commitment to due process, accountability

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria has responded to media publications making various unverified comments on the Commission and its operations, affirming its commitment to accountability and due process.

The reaction of NAHCON was contained in a statement signed by its Assistant Director, Information and Publication, Fatima Sanda Usara, on Tuesday.

The statement, which was signed on behalf of the Commission’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Prof. Abdullahi Saleh Usman, pointed out that as a public institution established by law, NAHCON remains dedicated to its functions with the highest sense of responsibility, honesty, accountability, and a zeal to deliver efficient services.

It added that this is in line with its mandate to serve Nigerian pilgrims and the nation well.

Following this, the Commission reaffirmed that as a responsible organisation, it maintains an open and ongoing relationship with all relevant government agencies, including anti-corruption and regulatory bodies.

This cooperation, NAHCON stated, is a standing principle of the Commission’s operations and its belief in due process and the rule of law, adding that it would not shield any staff or process found wanting.

The Hajj body urged the public, especially the media to exercise restraint on speculations and allow the appropriate authorities to conclude their work in accordance with established procedures without subjecting “perhaps innocent persons to indignity through media trials”, adding that it’s confident that whatever the truth is, it will emerge through the appropriate channels.

NAHCON restated that it remains focused on post-Hajj evaluations, addressing operational challenges, and strengthening measures to ensure even better service delivery in future Hajj operations.

