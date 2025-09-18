NAHCON raises concern over late payment of 2026 Hajj fare

The National Hajj Commission (NAHCON) has expressed concerns over the late payment of the 2026 Hajj fares by intending pilgrims, saying it can delay securing accommodations at better locations in both Mecca and Medina in Saudi Arabia.

The Chairman of the commission, Prof. Abdullahi Saleh Usman, spoke on Wednesday during a visit to Governor Dikko Radda of Katsina State.

Usman said that his visit to the governor was to seek his support as the chairman of the North West Governors Forum to facilitate the early payment.

He described the issue of presidential subsidy for the 2024 Hajj as one of the successes recorded by the commission under President Bola Tinubu.

He said: “Arising from the economic realities, especially the impact of Forex fluctuations, the President had graciously approved a N90 billion intervention fund for the 2024 Hajj to ease the burden of the new rate on our pilgrims.

“He had also approved the intervention of N24 billion to settle outstanding payments to 2023 Hajj airlines, which ultimately saved our hajj carriers from imminent collapse.

“Additionally, the Federal Government intervened in the negotiation with Hajj carriers to accept local currency, thereby shielding the pilgrims from further forex shocks.”

According to the NAHCON chairman, another major intervention was the suspension of credit card payments of BTA by the pilgrims.

Usman said that the policy introduced by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) would not have been favourable to Nigerian pilgrims due to lack of adequate sensitisation and awareness.

He added: “The Federal Government through NAHCON has also expanded the existing Hajj saving scheme by engaging more banks, thereby allowing intending pilgrims to save gradually over time, easing the financial burden and creating a culture of planning.

“This is a legacy tool that will serve generations to come, especially our youth and low-income earners.

“In line with the present administration’s anti-corruption-drive, NAHCON successfully refunded N5.3 billion to the states’ pilgrim welfare boards over the un-provided services during the 2023 Hajj exercise.

“This restored public confidence, promoted transparency, and reaffirmed accountability in Hajj management.”

Usman said through strategic partnership with service providers, NAHCON secured Tent ‘A+’, which significantly reduced stress and fatigue for VIPs.

He said: “It’s to be noted that in an attempt to reduce the 2025 Hajj fare, NAHCON amended its contract with Masharig AL-Dhahabia to align services with the actual number of registered pilgrims (52,544), down from the initial projection of 95,000.

“This proactive adjustment prevented waste of funds as well as the reduction of Hajj fare for pilgrims.”

Usman disclosed that Governor Radda has, however, assured that he would work with the commission to educate the public on the need for the early payment of Hajj fare.

In his response, the governor directed the state’s Ministry for Religious Affairs and the Pilgrims Welfare Board to intensify sensitisation campaigns on the importance of early registration for the 2026 Hajj exercise.

Radda emphasised that all available communication channels should be used to reach intending pilgrims across the state.

He also urged Ulamas to use their sermons and teachings to remind worshippers in their communities about the need for timely registration.

