NAHCON provides 24-hour medical services for pilgrims in Saudi Arabia

National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has provided 24-hour medical services for the Nigerian pilgrims in Makkah and Madinah,Saudi Arabia just as all the Plateau State pilgrims consisting of 1,391 pilgrims have been airlifted to Saudi Arabia.

According to NAHCON Facebook account, its clinic is open in Saudi Arabia to serve all Nigerian pilgrims 24 hours daily.

The Madinah clinic is located at Renad Al-masi qurban Street, Madinah.

According to NAHCON, pilgrims are enjoined to avail themselves of the medical services available in Madinah and Makkah.

The NAHCON medical team was adjudged the best last year by relevant authorities, according to NAHCON.

It would be recalled that the NAHCON chairman, Alhaji Zikrullah Kunle Hassan, recently inaugurated the Committee for 2023 Hajj Medical Operations in Abuja. It was inaugurated among others to determine the overall implementation strategy for the medical operations and promote team work and synergy. The chairman was represented at the occasion by the Commissioner of Operations, Alhaji Abdullahi Mogaji Hardawa.

The NAHCON advance team to Saudi Arabia left on Sunday, May 21 consisted of 21 officials and 10 medical personnel charged with the responsibility of providing adequate medical services in the holy land.

Meanwhile, 1,391 pilgrims of Plateau State have left for Saudi Arabia.

According to NAHCON Command and Control reports, the last batch of the pilgrims consisting of 544 pilgrims left Bauchi for Jeddah aboard MaxAir last night.