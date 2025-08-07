NAHCON, preparation clock for 2026 Hajj is ticking away! by Ibrahim Muhammad

The Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has released the official operational schedule for the 2026 Hajj, corresponding to the Islamic year 1447 AH. A copy of the Hajj calendar of events was distributed to Hajj participating countries to serve as a guide and implementation – weeks before the end of the 2025 Hajj airlift.

According to the timeline, preliminary documents and awareness guides were issued on June 8, 2025.

The Campsite data will be made available via the Nusuk Massar platform effective from September 6, 2025, alongside the opening of funds transfer to pilgrims’ e-wallets.

The critical pre-hajj preparation element, such as contracting for services, including Mashair (camp accommodations), transportation, and flight arrangements, is scheduled from September 6 to 23.

As you read this piece, please check your date and make inquiries about 2025 Hajj preparations from the side of NAHCON and the States Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board. What has been outlined and what is being implemented so far. Pilgrim registration has not commenced. It is said that “what may be done at any time may be done at no time”.

Registration of pilgrims poses a significant operational challenge in Nigeria due to the fragmented nature of the process involved. State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Boards are responsible for registering pilgrims before offloading pilgrims’ registration details and payments to NAHCON for onward facilitation to Saudi-based service providers.

More importantly, the State operates via Local government or zonal registration offices, which requires more time to complete the Hajj registration or transaction process.

As of today, NAHCON and the state Muslim pilgrims’ boards have not undergone 2026 Hajj accounts reconciliations. We are still operating within the circle of Hajj 2025 – calling for the 2025 Hajj review meeting and complaints from pilgrims at a time when proactive countries have begun registrations, announcing Hajj fare and rolling out 2026 Hajj plans.

Pakistan, India, Morocco, Bangladesh, Iran, Kuwait, UAE, and Indonesia have begun registration, with some of them now making preparations to travel to Saudi Arabia for the camp booking.

It is necessary to remind NAHCON and the States’ Muslim Pilgrims Boards that registration of pilgrims for all Hajj participating countries will be closed on October 12, along with data grouping.

That is 67 days away. Two months and 9 days to register 2026 Hajj pilgrims from Nigeria. Ringing the bell to whom it may concern.

An official from the Saudi Ministry of Hajj confided in me that a single-day extension will not be possible for any of the pre-hajj timeline this year.

The deadline for making payment for pilgrims’ accommodation both in Makkah and in Madina is scheduled for February 1.

As we speak, it is less than 179 days to complete all arrangements and sign contracts for pilgrims’ accommodation both in Makkah and Madina.

The issuance of Hajj visas will start February 25 and end on March 20 – an exercise that will commence in 203 days and end in 226 days. There are only 23 days to process Hajj visas for whatever number of pilgrims from Nigeria this year

Airlift of pilgrims from Hajj participating countries into Saudi Arabia will commence in 253 days – on the 16th of April 2026.

All Hajj camps will also be handed over to the Hajj mission before the commencement of the airlift. The annual ritual of waiting for the extension window before we get it right may create a serious dilemma for Nigerian pilgrims this year. The hope of ‘failing quickly and succeeding fast’ is a raw propaganda campaign that does not apply to Hajj and Umrah.

Hajj administrators at all levels should by now realise that raw and diluted propaganda cannot equate early planning, strategic implementation of hajj policies and transparency. Facts, data, references, visible and consumable achievements.

Finally, I hope that we will concentrate on working towards adhering to the 2026 Hajj calendar to avoid self-inflicted embarrassment.

Ibrahim Muhammad is the National Coordinator, Independent Hajj Reporters.

Post Views: 20