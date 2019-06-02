The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria has commiserated with the World Hajj and Umrah Convention over the loss of Lord Adam Patel, who died on May 29, in Blackburn, England.

The Executive Chairman of NAHCON, Alhaji Abdullahi Muhammad, in a statement on Sunday said the deceased during his lifetime was a patron of the British pilgrimage to Makkah and a champion of the Muslim community of Great Britain.

Muhammad also said that Patel was a patron to many schools and hospitals.

He said: “He was a philanthropist who excelled in empowerment of the working class.”

He said that NAHCON was a beneficiary of Patel’s words of wisdom normally delivered during the World Hajj and Umrah convention in London whic was usually attended by the Commission.

He said that the Hajj and Umrah communities and indeed the entire Muslim world would feel the vacuum created by the loss of Patel.

He added: “NAHCON joins the world in praying for gentle repose of his soul in Jannatul Firdaus.”