NAHCON mourns former President Buhari’s death

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has mourned the passing of former President Muhammadu Buhari.

NAHCON’s condolence message was contained in a statement signed by its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Prof Abdullahi Sale Usman, on Monday.

Prof Usman said the death came at a time when the nation is also grieving the loss of the great industrialist and philanthropist, Alhaji Aminu Dantata, noting that it is a profound reminder “to us all of our own imminent passage at the appointed time”.

He added: “It is also a reminder to the younger generation of the need to brace themselves for future leadership anchored on integrity, honesty, foresight and a positive vision for the future of Nigeria.

“Both men, in their unique ways, embodied different qualities and values that serve as lessons for our youth to reflect upon and chart a path for greater national prosperity.

“Former President Buhari commanded respect and loyalty becoming a rallying point for the masses due to his proven personal honesty, integrity and discipline.

“Alhaji Aminu Dantata was also known for his business acumen and wealth, which he used to support various charitable causes and community development initiatives.

“He inherited a business from his father and built upon that legacy, expanding the family’s business interests towards contributing to the economic and social development of Nigeria.”

NAHCON restated that both men will be remembered for other achievements too numerous to mention here and for their sacrifices for the development of the country.

The Commission maintained that Buhari and Dantata’s departure at the same period is a great loss to the nation but one that brings lessons for emerging generational leaders to uphold values that promote national unity, peace, and development.

Buhari died on Sunday, July 13, 2025 in a UK clinic, after a prolonged illness.

