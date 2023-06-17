NAHCON inspects facilities ahead of next week Hajj rites + Photos

From Ismail Bello Ozugha, in Saudi Arabia

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria ( NAHCON) Deputy Coordinator Makkah Office Operations, Alidu Shutti had concluded visitations to all 18 field offices to determine the state of readiness of the facilities ahead of the commencement of next week Hajj rituals.

The Deputy Coordinator was accompanied on the facility tour by the Company of Mutawwif (service provider) Liaison Officer, Dr. Aliyu Tanko, Saudi Liaison Officer, Ustaz Lamin Abubakar and some members of the National Media Team.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Principal Information Officer, NAHCON-Makkah Operations Office, Muhammad Ahmad Musa.

According to Musa, “the visitations were to familiarize and get all necessary updates with regards to the state of preparedness of the entire 1 to 18 field offices to serve the Nigerian pilgrims ahead of the commencement of the rituals at the Holy Sites next week.”

The Principal Information Officer added that during the oversight visitations by NAHCON, issues were raised and discussed fruitfully in the pilgrims’ interests.

“The NAHCON officials raised all observations and likewise the Mutawwif service providers and mutually agreed that guests of Allah should have value for their payments,” Musa explained.

He stated further that “tent facilities, cooling systems, beddings, toiletries, cleanliness/sanitation, feeding are generally discussed mutually with focus to improving the delivery of these services to the pilgrims in order to let them enjoy a serene environment to perform their rituals. “

Holy pilgrimage to Makkah is a mandatory religious obligation that must be performed by every Muslim who is physically and financially able to perform it at least once in life time.

This year’s Hajj is expected to start next week without COVID-19 restrictions.