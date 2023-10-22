NAHCON: Group commends former Chairman over excellent performance 

By Tajudeen Balogun

The Companion, an association of Muslim men in business and in professions, has described the immediate-past Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria NACHON, Alhaji Zikrullah Kunle Hassan as an astute hajj administrator.

The group affirmed the indelible mark left at the Commission while Alhaji Hassan was at the helm of affairs.

A statement signed by the National Amir of the organisation, Engr. Kamil Olalekan and the Public Affairs Secretary, Alhaji Muideen Adeleke, Sunday said that Alhaji Hassan had succeeded in raising the bar of Hajj administration in Nigeria, albeit in Africa, with the ground breaking reforms adopted to revolutionise all aspects of the operations of the Commission.

The Companion recalled that despite the fact that the former NAHCON Chairman faced daunting challenges posed by the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic in the wake of his appointment, he hit the ground running and never looked back in making Nigeria a role model in hajj management globally.

“His appointment coincided with the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic which prevented intending pilgrims from countries outside Saudi Arabia including Nigeria to participate in the 2020 and 2021 pilgrimage.

“Yet, Alhaji Zikrullah Olakunle Hassan picked up the gauntlet by seizing the window offered to lay a ground for innovative hajj reform s in Nigeria”, the statement said.

READ ALSO:

Role of government, traditional rulers in promoting cultural events, by Kehinde Aderemi

Uma Eleazu chairs as Rotimi Amaechi delivers 2023 TheNiche lecture

5G Sim Card: EFCC warns public against scammers’ tricks

The group contended that Hassan would be remembered for ensuring the take-off of Hajj Saving Scheme; establishment of the Hajj Institute for the training of Hajj operators; making NACHON self-sustaining; increased awareness and sensitisation on Hajj by taking the message to the grassroots and for driving the policy of inclusivity and openness in Hajj management.

The organisation congratulated the legal practitioner for his enviable track record spanning about two decades, including his times at Tafsan Private Hajj Operators and as the Amirul-Hajj for almost eight years in Osun State.

It lauded Hassan’s painstaking efforts at repositioning Hajj administration in Nigeria while in office as the Chairman and chief executive officer and wished him good health and more successes for the future.

“The former NAHCON Chief deserves commendation for adding value to hajj management by working tirelessly combing all nooks and crannies of the country. The Companion notes your ground breaking achievements and congratulates you for the feat recorded in office”, the statement added.

While commending the present government for its policy of meritocracy in the appointment of Nigerians into positions, the faith-based non-governmental organisation said: “There is need to embrace inclusivity to engender sense of belonging that cuts across ethnic and religious divide.

The statement related: “We particularly observed the lopsidedness in the appointments so far made from the South West geopolitical zone, which have been largely skewed against adherents of Islam despite the overwhelming support the President received from Muslims.

“We are hopeful the administration would correct this anomaly forthwith.

“A careful appraisal of the political appointments so far made by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu from the South West geopolitical zone has not justified the yearnings and aspiration of the Muslim Ummah in the zone who overwhelmingly worked for his election on February 25, 2023 and this calls for urgent redress”.

The group thanked Alhaji Hassan immensely for making Nigerian Muslims proud of his performance while in office.