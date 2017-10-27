NAHCON directs state pilgrims boards to collect deposit for 2018 Hajj

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria on Thursday directed States Pilgrims Welfare Boards and Agencies to start collecting deposit for the 2018 Hajj.

The Executive Chairman of NAHCON, Alhaji Abdullahi Muhammad, gave the directive while briefing newsmen after a meeting with Chairmen of State Pilgrims Welfare Boards and Agencies in Abuja.

He said that the objective of the meeting was to review the just concluded Hajj operation with a view to addressing challenges faced during the last hajj operation.

Muhammad, represented by Alhaji Yusuf Adebayo, NAHCON’s Commissioner of Policy, Personnel, Management and Finance, said state pilgrims boards would start collecting 2018 Hajj fare deposits from November 2017 to March 2018.

The NAHCON boss explained that the commission had fixed N1.5 million as deposit for 2018 hajj, adding that states pilgrims boards could collect deposit in installment of N300,000 monthly over the stipulated time.

Muhammad said the measure was part of efforts of the commission to ensure early and timely preparations for the 2018 Hajj with a view to making sure that pilgrims get value for their money.

He restated that registration of intending pilgrims for the 2018 Hajj would be done online to conform with international best practice.

The executive chairman, therefore, urged states pilgrims boards to key into the Electronic Registration policy of NAHCON to enhance transparency and accountability in the operation.

He assured that the 2018 operation would be much better than the previous one, adding that pilgrims would enjoy improved service in all areas.

According to him, all stakeholders have resolved to work together to improve on quality of accommodation, feeding and medical services offered to the pilgrims.

Responding, Alhaji Abubakar Sarkin Pawa, the Executive Chairman, Zamfara State Pilgrims Welfare Board, assured that states pilgrims boards would continue to work closely with NAHCON to ensure pilgrims have better service.