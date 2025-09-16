NAHCON confirms reconciliation of 2025 Hajj account, says no delay in next operations 

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria has dismissed reports suggesting that preparations for the 2026 Hajj are being delayed due to unresolved issues with the 2025 operational accounts.

This was contained in a rejoinder signed and shared among newsmen by a senior official from the NAHCON’s Publications Division, Shafii Sani Mohammed, on Tuesday,

The Commission made the confirmation through Deputy Director of Finance and Accounts, Alhaji Rabiu Na’Allah, who stressed that NAHCON has settled all matters relating to pilgrims’ refunds from the 2025 Hajj on Wednesday September 10, 2025.

According to him, 19 states that requested reconciliation of pilgrims’ Hajj fare refunds have been duly settled, adding that refunds from previous years have also been cleared, except in cases where some states are yet to formally initiate reconciliation with the Commission.

With the matter resolved, NAHCON, according to Mohammed, is now shifting focus to preparations for the 2026 Hajj, with emphasis on the importance of early payment of Hajj fares, in line with the operational calendar of the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah.

Also Read:

The Commission restated that timely remittance will ensure Nigeria secures essential services in Makkah, Madinah, and the Mashā’ir, safeguards Nigeria’s full participation in next year’s pilgrimage, and guarantees improved comfort and dignity for pilgrims.

Meanwhile, NAHCON has called on State Muslim Pilgrims’ Welfare Boards, Agencies, Commissions, and Licensed Tour Operators to remit Hajj fares promptly to avoid last-minute challenges.

Follow The Eagle Online Channel on WhatsApp

[wpadcenter_ad id='745970' align='none']