NAHCON Chairman urges Nigerians to take charge of public assets

The Chairman and Chief Executive, National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), Ustadh Dhikrullahi Hassan has urged Nigerians to take full responsibility of the public utility assets.

Ustadh Hassan made the call while speaking with newsmen at the National Conference Public Lecture, of The Companion, an Association of Muslim Men in Business and the Professions, held at the University of Lagos UNILAG, Akoka.

“As citizens, first, we must recognise we own the society together with the Leadership. Those in Leadership today are not there in the past, so, the followers today can also rise to the position of Leadership” the NAHCON boss stressed.

Ustadh Hassan said further that if this is the situation, “we must together preserve the present situation” charging all Nigerians to serve as security against negative actions, admonishing that “we must be our brother’s keeper in the current situation.

If vandalisation of public infrastructures is taking place, the NAHCON Chief Executive counseled “we must not look the other way; These are things we should do in order to ensure that we have a better society”.

Responding to question on youths as future leaders and their roles in nation building, Ustadh Hassan noted that the young ones are in the vast majority; have the votes, as well as equipped with the idea of how the modern world works.

For the youths to prepare themselves very well for the tasks ahead, NAHCON Chairman said they must be trained and re-trained; be focused; be ready to live an enduring life, not engrossed with ‘quick-fix’ mentality, adding that they must realize that to reach a greater height, they must first persevere.

Ustadh Hassan admitted that Nigerians are presently going through tough times, still, he disclosed that from what is happening from the leadership, there is hope around the corner, “only that we need to device the means of surviving with the current situation up until when the fruits of the current efforts” begin to manifest.

“As people, we must have hope; indeed we have the population to our advantage; resources untapped and there is determination in Nigerian people. The future is bright, Ustadh Hassan assured.