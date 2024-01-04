NAHCON boss visits bereaved staff, inspects projects 

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria Chairman, Malam Jalal Ahmad Arabi paid a condolence visit to a bereaved staff of the Commission.

The NAHCON staff member, Gowan Omagbo lost his wife a few days ago.

Arabi paid the condolence visit alongside some members of staff, management and officials of the NAHCON staff Union.

The Chairman also led NAHCON staff to sympathise with a friend of the Commission, and cousin to Barr. AbdulMuminu, of the Hajj body.

Alhaji Mansur Kadriyyah Ilorin’s family was hit by a double tragedy.

One of the members of the family was shot and killed as (the deceased) attempted to rescue his elder brother and his children from kidnappers. The brother and children are still in the hands of the kidnappers, while the family of the junior brother has been thrown into mourning.

Away from this, Malam Arabi inspected ongoing construction of the Hajj House grand mosque and interacted with the site Engineer.