NAHCON boss lauds media reportage on 2025 Hajj operation

Prof. Abdullahi Usman, the Chairman, National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), has described the media reportage on the just concluded Hajj operation as contributions toward defending and projecting a positive image of Islam.

The Chairman of NAHCON said this at a farewell dinner organised for the NAHCON National Media Team in Makkah, Saudi Arabia on Sunday.

He said that the dinner was organised to appreciate and celebrate the media representatives who added value to the success of the 2025 Hajj operation.

Usman said: “We gather here to congratulate ourselves, to celebrate our success in this Hajj operation.

“We thank almighty Allah and thank you all.

“I have no word in my mind other than to express what I feel about your positive cooperation.

“You are our eyes, you are the only way to the world to know and see what we are doing here.

“Actually, you have done your own thing.

“We thank you and thank almighty Allah for making it possible for us to work together.”

In his remarks, Prof. Abubakar Yagawal, NAHCON’s Commissioner for Policy, Research, Statistics, Information, and Library Services (PRSILS), said that the media performance towards the 2025 Hajj operation was commendable.

According to Yagawal: “This year is different from the previous years in terms of media services.

“You know, your assignment is very dangerous.

“You can change black to white and white to black if you like, with your tongue and pen.

“This year, Alhamdulillah, your performance to NAHCON has been very positive.

“You worked tirelessly to improve our distorted image for the better.”

The NAHCON commissioner recalled that last year, the commission got little positive reportage on the Hajj operation, describing this year’s media services as commendable.

He added: “Last year, we suffered a lot.

“But this year, inshallah, with what we have seen, your coverage right from Medina, Mashair, back to Makkah, all your reports to the National Hajj Commission are positive.”

Prince Anofi Elegushi, NAHCON’s Commissioner of Operations, Inspectorate, and Licensing, thanked the media for sharing the commission’s success stories on the 2025 Hajj operations.

Elegushi said: “I want to use this medium to say a big appreciation to the media team for the wonderful job they have done and they are still doing because the job is not limited to here in Saudi Arabia.

“We believe in you, that you will continue to report the positive side of us because all that you have done is very positive.”

The NAHCON Commissioner of Finance, Malam Aliyu Abdulrasaq, also lauded the objectivity in the media reportage.

Abdulrasaq said: “I want to say you do not just own the pen, but you possess the truth.

“Objectivity in your reportage can go a long way to help this nation.

“The misconception that we are facing today is because of those that want to mislead the public.

“With your courage in reporting the truth, I believe we will be very far apart from those that want to tarnish the image of Nigeria.

“I want to say again that we are happy for the job well done.”

