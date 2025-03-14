NAHCON approves Max Air for 2025 Hajj

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria has approved Max Air to transport intending pilgrims from Jigawa State for the 2025 Hajj pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia.

The Director-General of the Jigawa State Pilgrims Welfare Board, Alhaji Ahmed Labbo, announced this in a statement on Thursday.

The statement was signed by the Board’s spokesman, Habibu Yusuf.

“NAHCON has officially appointed Max Air as the designated airline for airlifting Jigawa State pilgrims to Saudi Arabia for the 2025 Hajj,” Labbo stated.

He explained that the decision followed a management meeting and the signing of an agreement with airlines at NAHCON headquarters in Abuja.

He expressed satisfaction with NAHCON’s extensive preparations and assured that all necessary arrangements had been made for a smooth journey for the pilgrims.

Also Read:

He added that the travelling bags and uniforms for the state’s intending pilgrims are ready for collection.

Labbo further reassured the intended pilgrims of a seamless experience at home and abroad.

According to him, selecting Max Air as an air carrier for the 2025 Hajj reflects NAHCON’s commitment to safety, efficiency, and comfort for all pilgrims.

He also commended Governor Umar Namadi for his continued support and leadership, which have made the board’s operations transformative and successful.

Post Views: 15