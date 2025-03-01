NAHCON approves Hajj registration during Ramadan fast

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria has approved a grace of Ramadan fast period to enable intending pilgrims to register for the 2025 Hajj exercise.

This is contained in a statement by the Chairman of the commission, Prof. Abdullahi Usman, on Saturday in Abuja, to mark the 2025 Ramadan fast.

He congratulated the Muslim faithful on the commencement of the Ramadan fast, stressing that, “it is a time of profound spiritual reflection, self-discipline, and renewed devotion to Allah (SWT).

“It is a period when the doors of mercy and forgiveness are wide open, and the rewards for good deeds are multiplied.”

Usman reiterated the commitment of the commission to meet the needs of the Muslim faithful and ensure a successful conduct of the Hajj exercise.

He said: “It is in the light of this that a period of grace is given to enable intending pilgrims to register and make payments for their participation in the 2025 Hajj.

“We pray that Allah grants us the strength and wisdom to fulfill our responsibilities for the betterment of our communities.”

According to Usman, Ramadan is not only a time for fasting and prayers, but also an opportunity for us to strengthen our bonds, show compassion to the less privileged, and also seek Allah’s guidance in our endeavors.

“Let us use this month to purify our hearts, renew our intentions, and strive for excellence in our worship and daily conduct.

“I enjoin us all to rid ourselves of negativity that may hold back our progress as a nation, and to fast with all sincerity, seeking increased blessings for our nation and its leaders.

“Let us also pray for the success of this year’s Hajj operation, and for the safety and wellbeing of all pilgrims.

“May Allah bless us all and grant us the strength to maximise the blessings of this holy month.”

