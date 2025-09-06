NAHCON announces minor shake-up in its workforce 

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has announced a minor shake-up in its workforce, saying it is aimed to eliminate redundancy and reposition the Commission for effective and efficient service delivery.

NAHCON disclosed this in a statement issued by its Deputy Director of Information and Public Relations Officer, Hajiya Fatima Usara, in Abuja on Friday.

Usara said that the Commission’s decision followed the resolution of its Board at its 14th sitting held between August 26 and 27, 2025.

She said: “Hence, in line with the Board’s resolve, the Commission’s executive arm has effected the reposting of pool officers back to their respective Ministries, Departments and Agencies with immediate effect.

“Accordingly, the affected officers were issued with letters on September 4, 2025.

“The Board’s decision was taken primarily to eliminate redundancy and reposition the Commission for enhanced effective and efficient service delivery.”

The NAHCON spokesperson said the step was also taken to motivate staff towards higher performance.

Usara said: “To support the ongoing reforms, the Board approved the promotion of some deserving officers.

“It also approved Capacity Building Programmes for the entire staff aimed at equipping employees with requisite skills to achieve the organisational objectives of the Commission.”

According to Usara, the Chairman/CEO of NAHCON, Prof. Abdullahi Usman has assured that the 5th Board would do everything necessary to build an effective and resilient workforce dedicated to fulfilling NAHCON’s statutory responsibilities in the service of Nigerian pilgrims.

“Similarly, NAHCON will continue to introduce other reforms for enhanced productivity,” she added.

