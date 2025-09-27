NAHCON announces final 2026 Hajj fares, reduces cost by ₦200,000 

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria has announced the approved fares for the 2026 Hajj.

In a statement signed by the management, NAHCON said the announcement followed “due consultations with all the relevant stakeholders, including the Forum of States leadership, and obtaining the approval of the Federal Government.”

The announcement comes shortly after top management staff of the Commission, led by the Chairman, Prof. Abdullahi Usman, embarked on a trip to Saudi Arabia to inspect facilities, negotiate service arrangements, and sign agreements with key service providers ahead of the 2026 exercise.

Earlier this year, NAHCON had announced a tentative fare of N8.5 million for the 2026 Hajj, clarifying that the amount was provisional and subject to review after negotiations with Saudi service providers and approval from the Federal Government.

The 2025 Hajj fares were fixed at N8.31 million for the Maiduguri-Yola Zone, N8.44 million for other northern states, and N8.76 million for the southern states.

However, the management said the 2026 fares have been reduced by N200,000 across all categories.

“The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria wishes to announce the Hajj Fare for the 2026 Hajj season. After due consultations with all relevant stakeholders, including the Forum of States leadership, and obtaining the approval of the Federal Government, the Chairman/CEO of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria, Professor Abdullahi Sale Usman, hereby announces the 2026 Hajj Fare as follows: Maiduguri-Yola Zone (Yobe, Borno, Adamawa, Taraba) will pay N8,318,336.67; other Northern States will pay N8,244,813.67; Southern States will pay N8,561,013.67.”

“Compared to what was charged last year, each pilgrim is to pay an average of two hundred thousand naira less,” the statement partly read.

The Commission also revealed that its delegation currently in Saudi Arabia has finalised service arrangements with major providers.

“The NAHCON delegation, currently in Saudi Arabia, met and signed agreements with the 2026 Hajj Service Provider Company (Mashareeq Al-Zahabiyya) and the Transportation Company (Daleel Al-Ma’aleem),” the Commission stated.

The Chairman stressed the importance of timely payments, urging intending pilgrims to complete payments before December 31, 2025.