NAHCON announces appointment of new Secretary 

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria has announced the appointment of a new Secretary, Dr. Mustapha Muhammad Ali.

The new scribe was announced in a statement issued by Shaffi Muhammad of the NAHCON’s Information and Publication Division.

Ali’s appointment followed the voluntary resignation of Dr. Abdullahi Rabi’u Kontagora, after which Alhaji Alidu Shutti took over in Acting capacity.

The statement disclosed that he emerged successful after meeting the requirements advertised by the Commission on its website and other media channels.

The statement said: “His subsequent appointment was endorsed by the 5th Board of the Commission after its meeting on 26th February 2025 in accordance with Section 8 of the NAHCON Establishment Act (2006).

“This appointment assures that North East is represented in the NAHCON Board.

“His experience as former Executive Secretary of Borno state Pilgrims Board was an added advantage.”

Dr. Ali was born in Yerwa, Borno State.

He will serve as Secretary of the Commission for a period of four years renewable after the first tenure.

He holds a Doctorate and Master’s degree both in Islamic Studies, a Post Graduate Diploma in Education and Administration, a Diploma in Computer Application and Internet, and Executive Life Manager Certificate, among others.

He attended the University of Maiduguri, Bayero University Kano, and University College for Islamic Call, Tripoli, Libya, where he excelled in his field of studies.

Other institutions he attended included Administrative Staff College Lagos; and Yaysib Computer Institute and Elkanemi College of Islamic Theology, Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.

Ali’s working experience spans decades, among which are serving as Director, Centre for Kanuri Ajami and Qur`ani Studies; Borno State University; Chairman Caretaker Management Committee, Maiduguri Metropolitan Council Borno State; and Deputy Provost, Muhammad Goni College of Legal and Islamic Studies, Maiduguri, Borno State.

His responsibilities as new Secretary of the Commission include: keeping records, conducting correspondences, and serving as Secretary at all meetings of the Commission.

These responsibilities will be in addition to ensuring effective reporting of the Commission’s activities to the relevant authorities, maintenance of the register of licensed Hajj operators, facilitation of publication of the Commission’s regulations, and coordination of the Commission’s standard of performance.

