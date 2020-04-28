The National Association of Government Approved Freight Forwarders has threatened to expel any of its member found to be involved in any port operations disorder.

Rev. Emma Agubanze, Head of Special Duties, NAGAFF, made the assertion on Tuesday in Lagos.

Agubanze said the recent increase in exchange rate from N326 per dollar to N361 for imports had necessitated agitations from some freight forwarders, adding that NAGAFF members were not part of it.

He added that those agents were urging government to reverse the exchange rate regime or that they would ask their members to withdraw their service.

He said: “We in NAGAFF believe that shutting down the port at this time is not the best; instead we should be helping the government to succeed.

“We know that the oil price is falling and government has to continue, but they should look inward to see how they can sustain their budget as the increase in exchange rate will only impoverish Nigerians.

“For the avoidance of doubt, under the circumstances of COVID-19 pandemic, the Federal Government is very clear as to the voluntary and willingness of stakeholders who have business at the ports to embark on it.

“Government’s concern is for those who have essential or perishable goods to access the ports and clear their goods other than LUXURY goods as the Nigeria Shippers Council has worked tirelessly to secure free pass for the concerned freight forwarders.

“Accordingly, any NAGAFF member found to be involved in any ports operations disorder shall be expelled forthwith aside from the inherent consequences of breach of public peace and ports order.”

Agubanze said that NAGAFF had already directed all members to stay at home if there were no cogent reasons to visit the ports.

He cautioned those with good reason to be extremely careful and observe all the protocols and sanitary conditions in accordance with set standards, urging them to continue with their business without fear of any sort.

He called on members with legitimate and essential duties at the port to visit NAGAFF headquarters for their face mask and sanitisers if they could not afford to get one.