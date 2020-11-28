The Director-General, National Council for Arts and Culture, Otunba Olusegun Runsewe, has advised golfers to use locally made fabrics to play the game to promote arts and culture in the country.

Runsewe gave the advice at tee off of special kitty organised as part of the ongoing 2020 edition of the National Festival for Arts and Culture (NAFEST) on Saturday in Jos.

He said that such move would encourage indigenous tailors and create more employment opportunities for the youths.

“We have over four million golfers in Nigeria, and all of them import the items used in playing the game.

“But we have tailors within the country who can produce these items using local fabrics and at affordable prices.

“If golfers will use locally made fabrics, it simply means we are promoting arts and culture and our indigenous tailors will not be jobless,” he said

The director-general dismissed insinuations that the game was exclusively for the rich, explaining that there was no class distinction in the golf game.

He thanked the government and people of Plateau for their hospitality through the 2020 NAFEST.

Gov. Simon Lalong of the state conducted the tee off for the special kitty.