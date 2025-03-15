NAFDAC uncovers $1.4m fraud scheme targeting foreign firms, arrests key suspect

Personnel of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), on Friday apprehended the head of a team of fraudsters, even after it discovered a $1.4 million international fraud scheme targeted at foreign businesses.

These foreign businesses were deceived into paying for fake NAFDAC product registrations.

Briefing journalists in Lagos, the Director General of NAFDAC, Professor Christianah Adeyeye, further announced the arrest of the primary suspect, Mr. Ikoro Mang Ifendu, a 52-year-old trader from Abia state.

Revealing the elaborate scam, she explained that: “Ifendu was apprehended on February 7, 2025, in Ogborn Hills, Aba, following an extensive investigation triggered by a complaint from Thani Almaeeni Trading Group, Abu Dhabi, UAE.

“The company reported being defrauded of thousands of dollars while attempting to register dried fish (seafood) for export to Nigeria.”

She said that NAFDAC’s investigation exposed a three-tier fraud scheme orchestrated by Ifendu and his syndicate.

The scam involved the buyer: Fraudsters contacted foreign businesses, posing as importers needing their products.

“The Bank: The foreign companies were then directed to banks that falsely claimed that their exports to Nigeria required NAFDAC registration.

“The Lawyer: The businesses were introduced to a supposed legal expert who promised to facilitate the approval process — for a hefty fee.

“Over $950,000 was funneled into Nigerian domiciliary accounts linked to the syndicate, while an additional $450,000 was traced to offshore accounts in Cotonou, Benin Republic.

“Shockingly, even after Ifendu’s arrest, an alert for a fresh deposit of $75,000 was received in one of the fraudulent accounts.”

Continuing, she said: “The fraud ring generated fake NAFDAC registration certificates, revenue receipts, and swift transfer documents, many of which bore the names of retired NAFDAC officials to lend credibility.

“Some of the fraudulent documents presented at the press conference included a fake NAFDAC Registration Certificate issued to Thani Almaeeni Trading Group; counterfeit revenue receipts showing payments ranging from ₦6.8 million to ₦20.9 million; a fraudulent processing requirements document purportedly signed by a former NAFDAC director and fake swift transfer advice copies, proving payments made by victims.”

Adeyeye said NAFDAC also identified multiple foreign companies that fell victim to the scam, including businesses from China, Japan, Poland, South Korea, and the United States.

She said these companies were tricked into paying for fraudulent product registrations covering items like condoms, vegetable oil, and beverages.

She pledged that the agency would intensify its crackdown on fraudulent activities.

The NAFDAC D-G said the case will be handed over to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for further investigation.

The EFCC plans to invoke the Proceeds of Crime Act (POCA) to recover assets illegally acquired by the fraudsters.

She further assured the public that NAFDAC has strengthened its investigative and enforcement units, including deploying more police officers to track down fraudsters.

Adeyeye urged businesses only to register products through official NAFDAC channels, directing them to the official NAFDAC registration portal for verification.

She added: “We will not tolerate any criminal activities that tarnish the reputation of NAFDAC or exploit innocent businesses.

“The public must remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities. NAFDAC will continue to investigate the full extent of the fraud, with additional arrests expected as the investigation unfolds.”

