NAFDAC uncovers ₦2bn fake alcohol packaging centres in Lagos

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control has uncovered counterfeit alcohol packaging centres at Article Market, Abule-Osun, Lagos State, seizing items worth an estimated ₦2 billion.

A NAFDAC statement on Thursday via X noted that, during the operation, over 50,000 fake branded labels and packaging materials used to produce unauthorised and hazardous alcoholic beverages were confiscated.

The agency described the raid as a significant step towards protecting public health and safety.

The statement said, “NAFDAC has dismantled illegal alcohol packaging operations at Article Market in Abule-Osun, Lagos State. During the raid, over 50,000 counterfeit branded labels and packaging materials for fake alcoholic beverages, valued at approximately ₦2 billion, were confiscated.”

NAFDAC revealed that the items were used in the illegal production of alcoholic drinks that pose severe health risks.

“These items were being used to produce unapproved and hazardous alcoholic products. NAFDAC warns about the severe health risks of counterfeit alcohol, including poisoning and organ damage,” the statement said.

NAFDAC urged consumers to remain vigilant by purchasing alcoholic beverages only from trusted vendors and reporting any suspicious activities.

