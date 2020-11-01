The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control has again warned the general public that the use of Sniper and all other brands of Dichlorvos in the preservation of foodstuffs has health implications that can lead to death.

The Director General of NAFDAC, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, reiterated the dangers inherent in the continuous misuse and misapplication of Sniper and other brands of Dichlorvos by the general public, especially grain merchants, beans aggregators and dried fish sellers.

According to the NAFDAC DG, the continuous misuse of the dangerous Agrochemicals in the preservation of foodstuffs is replete with health implications with symptoms such as weakness, headache, tightness in chest, blurred vision, salivation, sweating, nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, abdominal cramps, eye and skin irritation, eye pain, runny nose, lack of appetite, dizziness, convulsions, low blood pressure, and possibly death.

Adeyeye added that this necessitated the Agency to put in place some regulatory measures, which included the immediate ban on the importation and manufacture of Sniper and all other Dichlorvos in 100ml pack size only, which was found to be the product readily available in unauthorised places.

In addition, she disclosed that the Agency has put in place measures against misuse and misapplication of this hazardous agrochemical, which include a ban on hawking and prohibited sale of Crop Protection Products in the open market and supermarkets nationwide.

She said the Agency had also embarked on massive sensitisation workshops in collaboration with relevant stakeholders on safe and responsible use of Crop Protection Products on agricultural commodity storage, conducted for Farmers, Grain merchants and Aggregators in seven locations across the country.

She said: “NAFDAC in collaboration with relevant stakeholders organized two sensitization workshops for Agro-input Dealers on Safe and Responsible use of Crop Protection Products in Kano and Oyo states prior to the outbreak of Covid-19.

“However, this will be extended to the other parts of the country when the condition is more favourable.”

Prof. Adeyeye emphasised that the main uses of Dichlorvos are for insect control in food storage areas, greenhouses and barns, and for parasite control in livestock, insisting that Dichlorvos is generally not used on outdoor crops.

She noted with dismay that despite several warnings by the Agency, some traders have continued to misuse and misapply the banned agrochemical to preserve foodstuffs, thereby endangering the lives of unsuspecting consumers.

“The Agency wishes to inform the general public that our offices nationwide as part of their Post Marketing Surveillance activities are to ensure enforcement of these regulatory measures and take appropriate sanction against defaulters,” she further warned.