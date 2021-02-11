The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control says it will commence investigation into alleged expired sweet and chocolate it recently received from Nigeria Customs Service.

The agency’s Director of Public Affairs, Dr Jimoh Abubakar, told the News Agency of Nigeria on Thursday in Abuja that the expired items were in 4,907 cartons.

NAN reports that NCS handed over the expired seized items to NAFDAC in Karu, Abuja, on Feb. 5.

The expired sweets and chocolate, estimated at N23.7 million, were handed over to NAFDAC by the Commander of NCS in charge of Strike Force, Hussein Ejibunu.

The truck conveying the expired items was intercepted at Abaji, on Lokoja-Abuja highway on Dec. 16.

Abubakar said the agency would unravel those behind the incident and sanction them appropriately, adding that NAFDAC would stop at nothing to rid the country of unwholesome products.