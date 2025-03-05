NAFDAC storms Onitsha drug market, seizes 50 trailer loads of counterfeit drugs, recovers rifles 

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control on Wednesday said it has seized 50 trailer loads of counterfeit drugs and recovered two rifles, live cartridges, machetes, and other weapons at the Niger Bridge Head drug market in Onitsha, Anambra State.

The discovery by the Federal Agency was made amid the agency’s ongoing clampdown on fake and substandard drugs and threat to its work.

NAFDAC has been stationed at the drug sections of the Onitsha Bridge Head market since February 10, 2025, as part of a nationwide campaign to protect public health by eliminating counterfeit drugs from circulation.

Speaking to journalists at the market, NAFDAC Director-General, Professor Mojisola Adeyeye, expressed shock over the weapons uncovered, describing them as a possible assassination attempt on Dr. Martins Iluyomade, the agency’s South-East Director, who regularly conducts debriefings at the location.

Adeyeye, who was represented by Iluyomade, added that their security team equally foiled two attempts made by some hoodlums to gain entrance into the stores where they parked seized drugs at Onitsha as well as arrested two suspects in connection with this development.

She reassured the public that the operation would not be abruptly halted, emphasizing that it was a national assignment aimed at safeguarding public health, not targeting any individuals or groups.

“With the swift intervention of our security team, we recovered daggers, machetes, two guns, and rifles. Several individuals attempting to break in have also been arrested and are currently in custody, providing useful information,” she said.

Adeyeye commended the market leadership for their cooperation throughout the operation. She also announced that some sections of the market would be reopened this week as the agency transitions to the next phase of its enforcement efforts.

According to her, the 50 trailer loads of counterfeit and substandard drugs seized during the operation have been moved to a secure location for further action.

