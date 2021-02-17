The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, on Wednesday seized unwholesome and adulterated cosmetic product – Funbact A Triple Action cream, worth over N4,198,000.

The agency also sealed up 15 shops that serve as selling outlets for the unwholesome cosmetic product within the Margaret Umahi International Market, Abakaliki, Ebonyi.

Speaking to newsmen after the raid, the leader of NAFDAC Enforcement from Lagos, Moses Darie, said that using such harmful body cream, which is not registered with NAFDAC, constitutes a negative health implication for Nigerians.

Darie, a Chief Regulatory Officer, also blamed other traders in the market for shielding and not exposing the nefarious activities of those that deal on the unwholesome cosmetic products.

According to him, such creams constitute health hazards like cancer, kidney and liver diseases.

“I urge every member of the public to be our partner in the fight against fake, sub-standard, unwholesome, adulterated and unregistered drugs, cosmetics and food products.

“We are still warning that Nigerians should never patronise any product without NAFDAC Registration Number; no matter how good the promoters say such product is.

“NAFDAC will continue its aggressive fight against importation of unwholesome and unregistered product into the country,’’ he said.

He said that NAFDAC would first ensure that the unwholesome cosmetic product is totally mopped up and there would be no public access to it anywhere in the country.