NAFDAC seizes expired drugs worth over N1trn

In its ongoing crackdown on illicit drug trade in the country, the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, NAFDAC, says it has seized drugs worth over N1 trillion.

The Director-General of NAFDAC, Prof Mojisola Christianah Adeyeye disclosed this on Wednesday, while briefing State House correspondents, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

According to her, the recent onslaught aimed at ridding the country of fake and substandard drugs has resulted in the seizure of 87 truckloads of banned, expired, and substandard medical products, including USAID and UNFPA-donated antiretroviral drugs, male and female condoms.

Recall that the agency has in the past days embarked on a sweeping enforcement operation across the country’s three major open drug markets of Onitsha, Aba and Lagos.

Prof Adeyeye, described the large-scale operation as the biggest in NAFDAC’s history.

The NAFDAC DG said the value of the seizure is at least N1 trillion and could be much higher after assessment.

The operation was executed in Ariaria and Eziukwu Markets in Aba, Abia State Bridge Head Market in Onitsha, Anambra State and Idumota Drug Market in Lagos State.

She said it was part of NAFDAC’s National Action Plan (NAP 2.0) 2023-2027, aimed at eliminating counterfeit medicines, improving regulatory compliance, and safeguarding public health.

Prof. Adeyeye disclosed further that the exercise, which commenced on February 9, 2025, involved 1,100 security operatives, including military personnel, police, and Department of State Services, DSS, agents.

She explained the security forces cordoned off the markets to prevent traders from concealing or smuggling out illegal products.

Also Read

According to her, the operation uncovered shocking violations of drug storage and distribution regulations, including: diverted donated medical supplies, large quantities of USAID and UNFPA -donated antiretroviral drugs and condoms meant to support Nigeria’s HIV/AIDS response, were found expired and repackaged for sale.

She said these life-saving medications were either improperly stored or deliberately resold for profit, undermining global efforts to combat HIV/AIDS in Nigeria.

The D-G also noted that the significant volumes of Tramadol, Flunitrazepam (Rohypnol), Nitrazepam, and Diazepam, drugs linked to rising drug abuse, crime, and insecurity, were seized.

According to her, the sheer volume of these narcotics was deemed sufficient to destabilize national security.

Besides, she said a large quantity of Tafradol, recently banned in India after a BBC undercover investigation exposed its illicit export to Africa, was discovered in Onitsha, adding that the drug, unapproved anywhere in the world, has been widely abused in Nigeria.

Prof. Adeyeye noted that vaccines, prescription medicines, and thermolabile drugs (requiring cold storage) were found stacked in toilets, staircases, and rooftops at dangerously high temperatures.

Similarly, Oxytocin injections and other essential medicines were stored under extreme heat, rendering them ineffective and potentially harmful.

Some warehouses were packed with pharmaceuticals in rooms with no windows, where temperatures could reach 40°C, accelerating chemical degradation.

On fake, expired, and unregistered drugs, she disclosed that banned and expired drugs were hidden in plumbing and wood plank sections of Onitsha’s Bridge Head Market, far from the authorities’ usual focus while

unregistered and falsified products were found in over 7,000 shops screened during the operation.

The Director General announced that so far, 40 arrests have been made, with suspects facing prosecution.

The National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, coordinated security forces for the operation, ensuring strict compliance.

She also said a database of the offending shops and their owners has been compiled for further legal action.

According to her, the seized drugs will be publicly destroyed in the three cities after the exercise.

She spoke of plans by NAFDAC and the Pharmacy Council of Nigeria (PCN) to relocate all open drug markets within the next year to six Coordinated Wholesale Centres (CWCs), one per geopolitical zone.

Vanguard reports that NAFDAC is also seeking tougher penalties, calling on the National Assembly to amend the NAFDAC Act and the Counterfeit and Fake Drugs Act to impose life imprisonment or even the death penalty for convicted counterfeit drug dealers.

“With the signing into law, the Proceeds of Crime Act (POCA) for forfeiture of assets, the assets recovered from suspects will be treated as proceeds of crime after their conviction by the courts.

“We use this opportunity to call on the National Assembly to expedite the amendment of NAFDAC ACT NI LFN and Counterfeit and Fake Drugs and Unwholesome Processed Foods C34 ACT to include life sentence and death penalty in the penalties for crimes committed under these Acts,” Prof. Adeyeye stated.

The Director General said the sealed drug markets may be reopened in about a week.

“This exercise is purely an enforcement operation to protect public health and rid our country of Falsified and Substandard Medical Products,” she affirmed

Post Views: 21