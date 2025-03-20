NAFDAC seizes 120 bags of counterfeit rice in Rivers

Personnel of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, NAFDAC, have seized large quantities of counterfeit rice during a raid in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

NAFDAC disclosed this in a statement accompanied by photos and videos shared on X.com on Thursday.

The statement read, “NAFDAC in collaboration with producers of Big Bull Rice, has raided shops in Woji, Mile 3, and Mile 1 markets in Port Harcourt, uncovering large-scale sales of counterfeit Big Bull Rice.

“A shop on the YKC axis of Woji was identified as a distribution point for the fake rice.

“Inside, officials discovered large quantities of empty counterfeit Big Bull Rice bags along with other rice brands such as Cap Rice, Stallion Rice, Tomato Rice, and Mama Pride.”

It further disclosed that a salesgirl, identified as Ogechi Okafor, was apprehended at the scene.

Items recovered from the shop include sewing and sealing machines, a generator, a stove, thread, and several bags of already rebagged rice.

Speaking on the development, NAFDAC’s Rivers State Coordinator, Emmanuel Onogwu, highlighted key features that distinguish the original Big Bull Rice from counterfeit versions to include a distinct shiny ribbon across the threaded top, superior bag quality, and an authentic logo.

Onogwu warned that rebagged rice often comes from questionable sources and may be treated with harmful chemicals to enhance its appearance.

The agency disclosed that over 120 fake bags of rice were seized from more than 10 shops and transported to the NAFDAC Zonal Office for further investigation

