NAFDAC seals local rice milling companies in Nasarawa

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control on Tuesday sealed four local rice milling companies in Autabalefi area, Masaka Main Market and Motor Park, all in Nasarawa State.

The agency equally seized some empty branded bags of rice belonging to some known companies such as Royal Stallion, Tomato and Big Bull, and BUA.

Other items seized by the agency were sealing machines, sewing thread, needle, packing bowl, and two 50kg bags of rice belonging to some of these local milling companies.

NAFDAC also put on hold the Nigeria Brewery, Masaka Depot for poor storage of drinks.

The agency said that the large quantity of drinks that were arranged outside the brewery building, under the sun, were not hygienic for consumption.

Benedicta Obaseki, the agency’s Deputy Director, NAFDAC Greater FCT Office in Mararaba, Nasarawa State, said that NAFDAC effected the raid as a result of findings from concerned Nigerians.

Obaseki said: “The raid became necessary to avoid the circulation of substandard rice into the market as the Muslim faithful celebrate the Eid-el-Kabir.

“NAFDAC’s commitment to ensuring the safety and quality of food products in our markets, especially at this time as we are approaching the Sallah.

“We all know that people use this opportunity to manufacture and sell all manner of fake things in the name of making money.

“And so because of that, we needed to be proactive to ensure that we do the needful.

“On behalf of the Director-General of NAFDAC, Prof Mojisola Adeyeye, we decided to take decisive action against the manufacturers of those rice products because they do not comply with our regulatory standards.

“As such, these products have been put on hold and will be destroyed appropriately.

“As we approach the Sallah, we want to ensure that Nigerians have access to safe and quality food in the markets.

“Fake rice poses a great danger to health and we do not want to tolerate that.”

Obaseki said that NAFDAC would continue to raid markets to mop up rice and other offensive products that are of substandard, and would also apply sanctions on any products that do not comply with standard.

She urged Nigerians to be vigilant, and make sure they buy rice from reputable sources, stressing that the agency had discovered some sharp practices in the recent time.

She also called on Nigerians to always check the NAFDAC registration number of any product they buy in the market, adding that safety of Nigerians is the agency’s priority.

Purity Obadiah, the Manager to one of the companies, told newsmen that her firm milled rice, corn, cassava, processed them and delivered such products to their customers.

She said that her company also polishes, de-stones, and packages rice for individuals.

When asked if people bring branded bags to repackage, Obadiah said no.

She added: “Last December, customers brought new branded bags for us to package, but we didn’t do it.

“The owner of this company has warned us not to accept that.

“So that is what we do.

“We don’t accept branded bags.”

Maris Kano, whose company was also sealed, denied any wrongdoing.

Kano said: “The bags that I used in repackaging my rice were bought from the market and not branded ones that belongs to other companies.”

