NAFDAC reopens Onitsha drug market after sanitisation operation

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control reopened the Onitsha drug market on March 6, following a sanitisation operation that began on February 10.

Dr Martin Iluyomade, Director of Enugu Zone Zonal Operations, made the announcement during a stakeholders’ meeting between NAFDAC, Anambra representatives, and Onitsha market leadership on Thursday.

Other affected markets included the Plumbing, Wood, Science Progressive, and Surgical markets.

Iluyomade clarified that the reopening was not meant to punish neighbouring markets, which had unfortunately become major warehouse locations for medicine traders.

He emphasised that the operation was a result of extensive intelligence gathering, and the closure had been necessary to avoid confrontation with traders.

“The discovery in the market was alarming, with the recovery of large quantities of narcotics capable of destabilising any nation.

“We found fake and counterfeit medicines in more than 50 trailers, along with banned medicines dating back to 2007,” Iluyomade said.

While the market had been reopened, owners of around 4,000 shops that were profiled and suspended must visit NAFDAC individually to clear themselves.

Iluyomade also highlighted poor storage conditions that compromised the quality of genuine medicines in the market.

He thanked Governor Chukwuma Soludo for his support and his commitment to building a standard drug market with proper storage conditions.

Ndubuisi Chukwulota, Chairman of the Ogbo Ogwu Traders Association, expressed gratitude to NAFDAC for reopening the market and pledged to cooperate in eradicating fake drugs.

Dr Afam Obidike, Anambra’s Commissioner for Health, commended both NAFDAC and the traders for their cooperation and promised continued collaboration to ensure the system remains sanitised.

