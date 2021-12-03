Subscribe
NAFDAC paid N97m for ‘Tokunbo’ 1000KVA generator, packs up after four months

NAFDAC

The Senate has uncovered how the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control paid N97 million for a used 1,000KVA generator, popularly known as Tokunbo, at the Isolo office of the agency in Lagos.

The generator packed up four months after purchase.

The revelation was sequel to the 2016 Auditor General’s report presently being considered by the Senate Public Accounts Committee.

It was discovered that NAFDAC ignored the recommendation of the supervising  consultants that two 500KVA generators should be supplied instead of purchasing a 1000 KVA Tokunbo Caterpillar generator.

The Acting Chairman of the Committee, Senator Suleiman Hadejia, who expressed dissatisfaction with the development, called for the prosecution of the contractor involved by the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission.

Reacting to the query, the Director General of NAFDAC, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, said no action was taken on the matter until she started her tenure as DG of the Agency, adding that the contractor has been blacklisted by the Agency.

Adeyeye said that the ICPC is currently handling the matter, but was unable to establish whether the contractor has been prosecuted by the anti-graft agency.

The Committee however vacated the query but urged the Agency to ensure that the contractor is prosecuted.

The query had said: “A  company  was  awarded  contract  to supply  a  1000KVA  Caterpillar  generator  at NAFDAC  Isolo  office  complex  at  the  cost  of  N97,096,841.00  (Ninety-seven  million, ninety-six  thousand,  eight  hundred  and  forty-one  naira).

“The  physical  verification  of  the item  revealed the following: (i) (ii) (iii) The  contract  was  awarded  and  executed  against  the  recommendation  of  the supervising  consultants  that  2  (two)  500KVA  Generators  should  be  supplied instead.

“The  capacity  of  the  1000KVA  Generator  supplied,  is  more  than  the  requirement of  the entire Isolo office  complex.

“The  generator  functioned  for  only  4  (four)  months  and  packed  up  and  for  over one  year,  at  the  time  of  audit  visit,  management  of  NAFDAC  had  not  taken  any step  to  seek for a  replacement under  the warranty.

“The  Director-General  was  therefore  asked  to  take  urgent  steps  to  recoup  the amount  invested  in  this  project  or  cause  the  contractors  to  replace  the  equipment  with appropriate  recommended  generator  that  will  match  the  capacity  of  the  building  and equipment  at  the  Isolo Office complex.

“Responding,  the  Director-General  explained  that  the  contractor  had  been requested  to  immediately  replace  the  generator  with  a  new  one,  since  it  was  discovered that  the  1000  KVA  generator  set  supplied  was  not  a  brand  new  caterpillar  generator.

“She  attached  a  letter  dated  3rd  April,  2016  which  was  acknowledged  by  the  contractor on  3rd  May  2016.

“In  the  letter,  the  contractor  was  asked  to  replace  the  generator  on  or before  17th  May,  2016  failing  which  the  Agency  will  take  necessary  action  to  ensure  it receives  value  for  money  for  the  1000  KVA  generator  it  paid  for.

“However,  over  18 months  after  the  letter  was  delivered  to  the  contractor,  NAFDAC  had  not  taken  further action  on the  matter.

“The  Director-General  of  NAFDAC  was  asked  to  as  a  matter  of  urgency,  refer  this matter  to  the  EFCC  for  recovery  of  the  amount  paid  and  prosecution  of  the  contractor, who  should  also  be  blacklisted  from  all  future  dealings  with  NAFDAC,  as  required  by Financial Regulation 3105. My  position  on  the Director-General‟s  response was  communicated to  her.”

